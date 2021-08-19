Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,682 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.22% of Zillow Group worth $974,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 108.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.51. 62,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,844 shares of company stock worth $6,550,180 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

