Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,811 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.57 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

