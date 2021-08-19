Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,395 shares of company stock worth $85,300,489. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $635.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $658.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

