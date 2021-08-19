Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,682 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.97 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

