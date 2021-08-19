Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 892 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.52 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

