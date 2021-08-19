Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period.

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $44.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54.

