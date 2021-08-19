Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 65 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $362.21 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

