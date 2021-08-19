Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $165,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

