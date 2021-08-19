Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $124,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

