Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

PINS opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.52. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,177,461.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,003 shares of company stock worth $72,510,822. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

