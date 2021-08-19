Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 1,150 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank increased its position in AT&T by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 159,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 89,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

T opened at $27.83 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a PE ratio of -89.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

