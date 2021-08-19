Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 2,260 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

