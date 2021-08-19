Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 300 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

NYSE LIN opened at $309.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $314.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

