Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 421.0 days.

Shares of BLHEF opened at $157.75 on Thursday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $157.75 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75.

Bâloise Company Profile

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

