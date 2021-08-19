Bank of America Cuts The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $11.00

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HNST. Loop Capital raised The Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Get The Honest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $9.38 on Monday. The Honest has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $15,766,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $4,962,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $10,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.