Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRBU opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

