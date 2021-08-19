Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $21.14

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $19.63. Baozun shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 12,715 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 607,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, Ashmore Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,860,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
