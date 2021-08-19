Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $21.14

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $19.63. Baozun shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 12,715 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 607,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, Ashmore Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,860,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

