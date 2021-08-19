Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,699 ($35.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,666.52. The stock has a market cap of £9.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total value of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

