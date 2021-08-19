Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
BBWI opened at $59.44 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.
About Bath & Body Works
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.
