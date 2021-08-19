Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,599,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,809. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

