Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 770,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

