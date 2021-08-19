Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.
OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 770,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
