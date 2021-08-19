BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,004 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after buying an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 111,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,369. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

