BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

