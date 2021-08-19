BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.65. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.55 and a 1-year high of $181.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

