BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $22.77 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.5% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 714.8% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $439.83. The company had a trading volume of 196,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,709. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

