Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 563 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $428.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.