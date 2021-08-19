Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.07. 6,430,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

