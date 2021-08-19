Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $26.72 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $441.79. 4,802,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

