Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $26.72 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $441.79. 4,802,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

