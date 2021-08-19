Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $39.51 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Cognex worth $39,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.56. 438,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,980. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

