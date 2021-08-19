Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR traded down $29.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5,072.27. 11,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,012.28. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,823.31 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

