Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $103,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.08. 3,953,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,646. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

