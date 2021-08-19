Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,205. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.73.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

