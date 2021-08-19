Bell Bank Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

TDOC opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

