Benchmark Cuts Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target to $14.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

ZEV has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ZEV opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.72. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,966,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

