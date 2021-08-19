Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,351,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,985,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

