Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €306.00 ($360.00) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €299.00 ($351.76) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €275.50 ($324.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.