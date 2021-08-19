Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €59.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price target from Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €44.52 ($52.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

