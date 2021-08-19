Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €59.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price target from Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €44.52 ($52.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

