Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

JEN opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.30. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of €31.38 ($36.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

