Berenberg Bank Reiterates €390.00 Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €390.00 ($458.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on zooplus in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €391.40 ($460.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €281.09. zooplus has a 1 year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1 year high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.