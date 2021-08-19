Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Best Buy by 35.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,229 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 224.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 93.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

