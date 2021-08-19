BHP Group (LON:BHP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

BHP Group (LON:BHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 2,505 ($32.73) and last traded at GBX 2,462 ($32.17), with a volume of 3848427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280.50 ($29.79).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,218.09.

About BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

