BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BLRX opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.11. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

