BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.03 Million

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce sales of $434.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $476.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

