BioPassport Token Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $696,544.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.44 or 0.00844871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00102351 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.