Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases Shares of 9,935 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,024,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

