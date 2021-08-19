Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $402.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,992,009 coins and its circulating supply is 21,882,864 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

