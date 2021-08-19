Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $64.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $107,149.95 and $64.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

