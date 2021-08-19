BitcoinPoS Market Cap Achieves $2.08 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $3,709.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,850,537 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,083 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

