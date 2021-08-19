BitGreen (BITG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,061.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $3,061.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGreen has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.54 or 0.00313838 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009540 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.